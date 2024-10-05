Delhi doctor's murder: 3 minors held, motive dispute over bill, say police

New Delhi: Delhi police have arrested all three minor boys involved in the murder of a doctor in the Kalindi Kunj area of southeast Delhi, as reported by PTI. The first arrest occurred on Thursday, involving a boy, approximately 16 years old, who allegedly opened fire on Dr Javed Akhtar, a Unani practitioner (BUMS).

The incident took place around 1 am on Thursday inside the three-bedded Nima Hospital in Khadda Colony. Following the crime, the 16-year-old accused posted a photograph on social media with the caption: "Kar diya 2024 mein murder" (Finally committed murder in 2024).

Police recovered CCTV footage from the scene, initially identifying two boys but later discovering the involvement of a third juvenile. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo stated that one of the juveniles had visited the nursing home after sustaining injuries in an accident in Faridabad on the night of September 21.

"He was accompanied by another minor. Akhtar treated him and subsequently issued a bill for Rs 1,200. The juvenile objected, alleging that the doctor was overcharging him, and eventually paid Rs 400 before leaving the centre," Deo explained. The officer noted that the minor was rebuked and humiliated by Akhtar and the hospital staff.

Around ten days later, the boy returned to the nursing home with his aunt to have his bandages removed. However, the staff denied his request, and he faced further reprimands from the doctor. Angered by the humiliation, he plotted revenge and devised a plan with two friends to kill Akhtar.

The trio procured a homemade pistol from Northeast Delhi. On October 1, one of the boys, who was injured, returned to the nursing home to survey the centre. The following night, the three teenagers carried out the killing.

The main shooter was apprehended by a team from the Delhi Police Crime Branch near Anand Vihar on Thursday, while the other two were arrested by local police on Friday. Police recovered the weapon used in the crime, along with a live cartridge from one of the suspects, who are now undergoing further interrogation.