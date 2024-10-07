Eshwar Malpe recovers businessman Mumtaz Ali’s body from Kuloor river in Karnataka

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 07, 2024 12:12 PM IST
The car of Mumtaz Ali, brother of former Congress MLA Mohiuddin Bava, found abandoned on Kulur Bridge, in Mangalore, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. Ali was reported missing after leaving home on Saturday. Photo: PTI.

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Expert diver Eshwar Malpe on Monday recovered Karantaka-based businessman Mumtaz Ali’s dead body from the Phalguni river, Kulur, in Mangaluru. Mumtaz Ali, brother of former MLA Mohiuddin Bawa, was reported missing since Sunday morning. Malpe, along with his team and officials from the NDRF, recovered the body.

Earlier, Ali’s car was found abandoned on the Kulur bridge in a damaged condition, police told PTI. “Before he went missing, he had sent a Whatsapp message to his daughter saying he would not come back,” the cops added.

Ali is the chairman of the Misbah Group of Educational Institutions. His disappearance has prompted a large-scale search operation, with family members, including Mohiuddin Bawa, present at the scene.

Preliminary findings revealed that the businessman left his residence in his vehicle around 3 am on Sunday and went around the city before parking near the Kulur bridge around 5 am.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN NEWS