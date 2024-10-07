Eshwar Malpe recovers businessman Mumtaz Ali’s body from Kuloor river in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Expert diver Eshwar Malpe on Monday recovered Karantaka-based businessman Mumtaz Ali’s dead body from the Phalguni river, Kulur, in Mangaluru. Mumtaz Ali, brother of former MLA Mohiuddin Bawa, was reported missing since Sunday morning. Malpe, along with his team and officials from the NDRF, recovered the body.



Earlier, Ali’s car was found abandoned on the Kulur bridge in a damaged condition, police told PTI. “Before he went missing, he had sent a Whatsapp message to his daughter saying he would not come back,” the cops added.

Ali is the chairman of the Misbah Group of Educational Institutions. His disappearance has prompted a large-scale search operation, with family members, including Mohiuddin Bawa, present at the scene.

Preliminary findings revealed that the businessman left his residence in his vehicle around 3 am on Sunday and went around the city before parking near the Kulur bridge around 5 am.