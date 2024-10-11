Several coaches derail as Bagmati Express rams into goods at Kavaraipettai Station

Several coaches of the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express (12578) derailed after ramming into the rear of a goods train at the Kavaraipettai Station in Tamil Nadu Friday evening. So far, no casualties have been reported.

According to reports, a parcel van on the Express caught fire, but the crew is safe. Those injured in the collision have been moved to nearby hospitals.

The Express train that had been given a green signal to run through on the mainline entered the loop line at 75 km/hr and rammed into a goods train standing there.

Kavaraipettai is in the Tiruvallur District of Tamil Nadu. The collision took place within an hour of leaving the Chennai Central Railway Station.

The Chennai Railway Division has informed that it was moving the passengers to Chennai Central, from where "a fresh train has been readied to take them further to Darbhanga and other destinations". The railway division said 'free food, water and snacks' have also been arranged.

Helpline numbers at Chennai Division: 044-25354151,

044-25330952, 044-25330953, 044-25354995.

(to be updated)