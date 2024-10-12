A total of 13 coaches of the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express derailed on Friday at Kavaraipettai, near Chennai, after colliding with a stationary goods train. Three derailed coaches caught fire, and at least 19 passengers were injured.

The Mysuru-Darbhanga Express runs between Darbhanga Junction in Bihar and Mysuru Junction in Karnataka. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team arrived at the accident site in Kavaraipettai, Tiruvallur district and transferred the injured to nearby medical facilities.

Stranded passengers of Train No. 12578 Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express were provided with food and water. A special train departed from Dr MGR Chennai Central at 04.45 am to ensure passengers reached their destination, Southern Railway said.

Due to the derailment of Train No. 12578 Bagmati Express from Mysuru to Darbhanga, several trains operating through the affected route have been either cancelled or diverted. The South Central Railway has issued an official notification detailing the changes impacting both passenger and freight services. As a result, commuters are advised to check for updates on train schedules and plan their journeys accordingly.



Train cancellations

Train No. 16111: Tirupati to Puducherry Train No. 16112: Puducherry to Tirupati Train No. 16203: Chennai Central to Tirupati Train No. 16204: Tirupati to Chennai Central Train No. 16053: Chennai Central to Tirupati Train No. 16054: Tirupati to Chennai Central Train No. 16057: Chennai Central to Tirupati Train No. 16058: Tirupati to Chennai Central Train No. 06401: Arakkonam to Puducherry Train No. 06402: Kadapa to Arakkonam Train No. 06727: Chennai Central to Tirupati Train No. 06728: Tirupati to Chennai Central Train No. 06753: Arakkonam to Tirupati Train No. 06754: Tirupati to Arakkonam Train No. 12711: Vijayawada to Chennai Central Train No. 12712: Chennai Central to Vijayawada Train No. 06745: Sullurpet to Nellore Train No. 06746: Nellore to Sullurpet

Train diversions

1. Train No. 12842

- Chennai Central to Shalimar

- Journey Commencing On: 12.10.24

- Remarks: Diverted via Arakkonam - Renigunta - Gudur with rescheduled departure from Chennai Central at 09:00 hrs

2. Train No. 12522

- Ernakulam to Barauni

- Journey commencing on: 11.10.24

- Route: Arakkonam - Renigunta - Gudur

3. Train No. 08312

- Erode to Sambalpur

- Journey Commencing On: 11.10.24

- Route: Arakkonam - Renigunta - Gudur

- Skipping Stoppages: Perambur

4. Train No. 12656

-Chennai Central to Ahmedabad

- Journey Commencing On: 12.10.24

- Route: Arakkonam - Renigunta - Gudur

- Skipping Stoppages: Sullurupeta

5. Train No. 22802

- Chennai Central to Visakhapatnam

- Journey Commencing On: 12.10.24

- Route: Arakkonam - Renigunta - Gudur

- Skipping Stoppages: Sullurupeta

6. Train No. 06085

- Ernakulam to Patna

- Journey Commencing On: 12.10.24

- Route: Melpakkam - Renigunta - Gudur

- Skipping Stoppages: Arakkonam, Perambur

- Additional stoppage: Tiruttani

7. Train No. 12375

- Tambaram to Jasidih

- Journey Commencing On: 12.10.24

- Route: Arakkonam - Renigunta - Gudur

- Skipping Stoppages: Sullurupeta

8. Train No. 20842

- Tiruchchirappalli to Bhagat Ki Kothi

- Journey Commencing On: 12.10.24

- Route: Arakkonam - Renigunta - Gudur

- Skipping Stoppages: NIL