Chennai: A M Chowdhary, Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru, conducted a statutory inspection at the Kavaraipettai rail accident site on Saturday. A thorough inspection of the tracks, points & blocks, signals, Station Electronic Interlocking Systems, Control panels and other significant Safety, Signal and operational aspects was conducted. Many passengers were injured after the Mysuru - Darbhanga Bagmati Express collided with a goods train on Friday night. 13 coaches of Bagmati Express derailed in the impact.

Among the injured, three grievously injured passengers have been admitted at Stanley Medical College Hospital, and six passengers with mild injuries were treated at Government Hospital Ponneri. All other passengers have been rescued and moved to Chennai Central to board a special train to Darbhanga on Saturday morning. Meanwhile, the stranded passengers of Train No.12578 Mysuru - Darbhanga Bagmati Express, which met with the accident at Kavaraipettai in Chennai Division around 8.30 pm on Friday, were transported by buses to Ponneri and to Chennai Central by two EMU Specials in the morning.

Railway doctors conducted a medical check up for the passengers at Chennai central after which they were provided food and water. They were boarded onto the Passenger Special towards Darbhanga, via Arakkonam, Renigunta and Gudur. The special train left from Dr MGR Chennai Central with over 1800 passengers.