Bagmati Express derailment: 3 passengers grievously injured, CRS inspects site

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 12, 2024 04:05 PM IST Updated: October 12, 2024 04:35 PM IST
The accident, which happened on Friday, caused the derailment of 12 coaches of the express train. Photo: Special arrangement.

Chennai: A M Chowdhary, Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru, conducted a statutory inspection at the Kavaraipettai rail accident site on Saturday. A thorough inspection of the tracks, points & blocks, signals, Station Electronic Interlocking Systems, Control panels and other significant Safety, Signal and operational aspects was conducted. Many passengers were injured after the Mysuru - Darbhanga Bagmati Express collided with a goods train on Friday night. 13 coaches of Bagmati Express derailed in the impact.

Among the injured, three grievously injured passengers have been admitted at Stanley Medical College Hospital, and six passengers with mild injuries were treated at Government Hospital Ponneri. All other passengers have been rescued and moved to Chennai Central to board a special train to Darbhanga on Saturday morning. Meanwhile, the stranded passengers of Train No.12578 Mysuru - Darbhanga Bagmati Express, which met with the accident at Kavaraipettai in Chennai Division around 8.30 pm on Friday, were transported by buses to Ponneri and to Chennai Central by two EMU Specials in the morning.

Railway doctors conducted a medical check up for the passengers at Chennai central after which they were provided food and water. They were boarded onto the Passenger Special towards Darbhanga, via Arakkonam, Renigunta and Gudur. The special train left from Dr MGR Chennai Central with over 1800 passengers.

Restoration work underway after an express train rammed into a stationary train on Friday, at Kavaraipettai in Tiruvallur district, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Photo: PTI.
RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN NEWS