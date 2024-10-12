Odisha woman raped, abandoned in New Delhi

New Delhi: A woman was allegedly raped and abandoned in a semi-conscious state in the capital city on Friday. As reported by PTI, a passerby informed the police, who found the woman in the Sarai Kale Khan area in the wee hours on Friday.

A police team promptly arrived at the scene and shifted her to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. Authorities suspect that the woman was sexually assaulted elsewhere before being abandoned in Sarai Kale Khan. Originally from Odisha, the 34-year-old woman had left her hometown a year ago and had been living in Delhi, as noted by a senior police officer.

"The victim had been staying with another woman in Delhi's Katwaria Sarai but was asked to leave in August due to a dispute. Since then, she had been living on the streets for several days," the officer explained.

According to the police, she is a graduate who had previously been seen in southeast Delhi's Jamroodpur, where she allegedly attempted to trespass into a house, though no complaint was filed. Additionally, she spent a night inside an ATM booth in Kishangarh.

"She is changing her statement and not cooperating with the investigators. Her parents have been informed, and she has been kept under observation," the officer said. Efforts are ongoing to identify the assailant using CCTV footage and other technical surveillance methods, according to police.