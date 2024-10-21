Actor Vijay urges pregnant women, children, elderly to skip his party meeting

Chennai: Actor Vijay, president of the newly-formed Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), emphasised on Sunday that his party is focused on action-driven politics, not mere wordplay. In a message to office-bearers and party workers ahead of TVK's first state conference, set for October 27 in Vikravandi, Villupuram district, Vijay urged his cadres to uphold the principles of 'Kadami, Kanniyam, Kattuppadu,' meaning 'duty, dignity, and discipline.' Vijay also requested pregnant women, school children, those who are ill and the elderly to avoid taking part in the state conference.



Success and failures alone are not the yardstick in politics and it is all about commitment to ideology. "It is not our job to engage in jugglery of words. As far as we are concerned, our political mother tongue is the language of work/action," he told his party cadres.

According to PTI, Vijay expressed confidence that they will leave a strong impression among people that the TVK workers are insightful in politics, including through their work for the maiden state conference. Notably, 'duty, dignity and discipline' is a famous principle often quoted by DMK founder and Dravidian icon CN Annadurai.

Vijay also has a 'Pirappokkum' couplet (Equality) of the Tamil classic 'Tirukkural' as his party's ideological tagline, associated for long with DMK's social justice motto.

The TVK chief said the cadres, during their journey to the state meet and on their return home, should follow orderly behaviour, in sync with political discipline, and also stick to traffic rules. 'The cadres should be model for others,' he urged. Last month, Vijay had said that icons to be followed by the TVK, as part of its core ideology, would be unveiled at the state meeting, the first such event.

Vijay, a popular Tamil actor, declared the formation of his party in February this year and in September, he had announced that the Election Commission had duly registered his party. He had expressed confidence that his party would emerge as the primary political force in Tamil Nadu.