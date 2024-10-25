Over 25 domestic, international flights receive bomb threats on Friday

New Delhi/Mumbai: On Friday, over 25 domestic and international flights operated by Indian airlines received bomb threats, according to sources.

In just 12 days, more than 275 flights from Indian carriers have been subjected to hoax bomb threats, primarily communicated via social media. On Thursday alone, PTI reported more than 70 flights were affected by these threats.

An IndiGo spokesperson reported that seven of its flights, including flight 6E 87 from Kozhikode to Dammam, received security alerts. Sources indicate that around seven flights each from IndiGo, Vistara, and SpiceJet and six flights from Air India were targeted.

Specifically, IndiGo's six affected flights included 6E 2099 (Udaipur to Delhi), 6E 11 (Delhi to Istanbul), 6E 58 (Jeddah to Mumbai), 6E 17 (Mumbai to Istanbul), 6E 108 (Hyderabad to Chandigarh), and 6E 133 (Pune to Jodhpur).

Regarding flight 6E 2099 from Udaipur to Delhi, the airline stated, "It received a bomb threat. In accordance with security agency guidelines, the aircraft was redirected to the isolation bay before takeoff, and standard operating procedures were followed. All passengers were safely disembarked."

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu affirmed on Friday that the government is dedicated to taking stringent action against those responsible for hoax bomb threats.

"We are deeply concerned about the recent hoax bomb threats disrupting air travel. I assure you that safety and security are our top priorities, and we are committed to acting against those behind these malicious acts. Let's work together to ensure safe skies for everyone," he posted on X.

The government has requested data from social media platforms Meta and X regarding hoax bomb threat messages directed at airlines and is working to identify those responsible for such actions.

Earlier this week, Naidu mentioned that the government intends to pursue legislative measures to address bomb threats to airlines, including placing offenders on a no-fly list.