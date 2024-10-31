BPL founder TPG Nambiar dies at 94

Bengaluru: T P Gopalan Nambiar, the founder of the Indian electronics company British Physical Laboratories (BPL), passed away on Thursday at the age of 94. According to his family, he had been unwell for some time and passed peacefully at home around 10.15 am. Known as TPG, he is also the father-in-law of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Mourning his demise, former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on X, "Saddened by the passing of Shri TPG Nambiar, founder of the iconic BPL brand, who has been a close acquaintance for a long time. Shri Nambiar's enormous contributions and legacy will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones."

“He was a true visionary and built one of India's most trusted consumer brands that remains popular to this day,” Rajeev Chandrasekhar took to X. Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor called him a “visionary Kerala industrialist.” “A true pioneer who remains an inspiration,” he added.