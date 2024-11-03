Kannada filmmaker Guruprasad found dead in Bengaluru flat, suicide suspected

Bengaluru: In a suspected case of death by suicide, Kannada filmmaker Guruprasad (52) was found hanging in his flat, situated on the outskirts of the city, in a decomposed state on Sunday. The incident occurred at the Madanayakanahalli police station limits.

According to police sources, the body was found in a decomposed state, hanging from a ceiling fan in the flat, and neighbours alerted the police after a foul smell emanated from the house, PTI reported. The body has been shifted for post-mortem.

"Filmmaker Guruprasad was said to be upset about something, about his film or some other issue. We have heard that he was facing financial stress... five to six days back, neighbours had seen him coming to this house, and he had apparently not stepped out since. It appears that he hung himself five to six days back and died," said CK Baba, Superintendent of Police (SP), Bengaluru Rural. Briefing reporters, he said, "... after seeing the body, we have registered the case and we will investigate the matter."

Guruprasad was known for his films – 'Mata' and 'Yeddelu Manjunatha', among others.