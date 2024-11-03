Threat message asks Yogi Adityanath to resign or face Baba Siddique's fate; 24-year-old woman held

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 03, 2024 12:36 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Photo: PTI/ File

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have arrested a 24-year-old woman for allegedly giving a death threat to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, an official said on Sunday. The threat message asked Adityanath to step down or face consequences 'like Baba Siddique'.

The woman, identified as Fatima Khan, who has done BSc in Information Technology, resided in Ulhasnagar area of neighbouring Thane district of Maharashtra with her family members. Her father is into timber business, the official said.

The woman is well qualified but is mentally unstable, the police said. The Mumbai traffic police's WhatsApp number on Saturday received a message from an unknown number threatening that if Adityanath did not resign from the CM's post within 10 days, then he would be killed like NCP leader Baba Siddique, the official said.

During the probe, the police found Khan had sent the message, he said. The Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in a combined operation with the Ulhasnagar police traced the woman and apprehended her, the official said. Further investigation was on into the matter, the official added.

The police are on alert as Adityanath is likely to come to Maharashtra for campaigning for the November 20 state assembly polls, as per officials. Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai's Bandra area on October 12.

