Air Force MiG-29 crashes near Agra; pilot ejects to safety

Published: November 04, 2024 05:29 PM IST
Videos circulating on social media show the jet engulfed in flames after crashing into an uncultivated farmland. Screengrab: X/@ludiaapynz.

Uttar Pradesh: Indian Air Force’s MiG-29 fighter jet crashed near Agra on Monday, with the pilot successfully ejecting to safety. The aircraft had taken off from Adampur in Punjab and was en route to Agra for a training exercise when the incident happened, according to national media.

Videos circulating on social media show the jet engulfed in flames after crashing into an uncultivated farmland.

The MiG-29, a twin-engine fighter jet manufactured in Russia, is a key component of the Indian Air Force's fleet. The IAF has not yet issued an official statement on the incident.

