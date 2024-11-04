Cowardly attempts to intimidate Indian diplomats: PM Modi's first reaction on India-Canada row

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack on a Hindu temple in Canada by a pro-Khalistani mob. He urged the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law.

In a post shared on X, Modi also criticised what he called "cowardly attempts" to intimidate Indian diplomats. "I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve," he said.

This is Modi's first public statement since the recent downturn in India-Canada relations, reportedly linked to Canada's alleged support of Khalistani separatists and its accusations of India's involvement in the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen and designated terrorist by India. According to official sources, the Prime Minister's strong remarks reflect his commitment to supporting Indians globally.

The attack occurred at a Hindu temple in Brampton, where protestors carrying Khalistani flags clashed with temple-goers, sparking criticism from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trudeau affirmed that all Canadians have the right to practise their faith freely and safely.