Temporary structure collapse kills 3 on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train route in Gujarat

Anand: Three workers were killed after a temporary structure collapsed at a construction site on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor in Gujarat's Anand district on Tuesday evening, officials confirmed. The incident occurred at Vasad village, located along the under-construction Bullet Train route, according to District Superintendent of Police Gaurav Jasani.

Police reports initially suggested that part of an under-construction bridge had collapsed. However, the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), the agency responsible for the project, later clarified that the collapse involved a temporary steel and concrete structure used for well foundation work. An NHSRCL official said the site is situated near the Mahi River, close to Vadodara.

A police officer from Vasad confirmed that three workers had died, and one other was receiving treatment in hospital, PTI reported. Four workers had been trapped under the concrete blocks, with two of them dying at the scene, said Anand fire officer Dharmesh Gor. "One of the victims who was rescued alive later succumbed to his injuries in hospital," he added. The fallen blocks were being cleared to ensure no other workers remained trapped underneath, Gor explained. Rescuers used cranes and excavators to remove the concrete blocks, with some local residents also assisting in the efforts.