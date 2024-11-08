BJP MLAs, marshals clash after Speaker evicts opposition members in J&K

A brawl broke out between BJP MLAs and marshals of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Thursday. This was after Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather directed the eviction of Opposition members who protested over the special status resolution.

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly passed a resolution on Wednesday asking the Centre to work out a constitutional mechanism to restore Article 370 and hold dialogue with the elected representatives over the issue. This has led to continued protests in the assembly.

While BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma was speaking, Awami Ittehad Party leader and MLA Langate Sheikh Khursheed jumped into the well, displaying a banner that read Articles 370 and 35A be restored. This infuriated the BJP members, who also jumped into the well, snatched the banner, and tore it into pieces.

The protests continued during the adjournment of proceedings and while it resumed. The Speaker requested the opposition members to take their seats, but this was to no avail. Amid the uproar, he said, "You are not above rules. See the rules. I am very closely watching the activities of some members. Don't force me to do what I don't want to do." However, the Opposition Leader said, "I want the National Conference's drama of special status to end," which infuriated the treasury benches and led to protests.

Amid this, the Speaker directed to marshal BJP members who had stormed the well. This led to a scuffle between assembly marshals and the BJP MLAs.