No greater feeling than serving those in need: CJI DY Chandrachud during farewell speech

New Delhi: On his last working day as the 50th Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud expressed that there was no greater feeling than serving those in need, including people he had never met. As he led a four-judge ceremonial bench, which included CJI-designate Sanjiv Khanna, Justices J B Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra, to bid him farewell, Chandrachud shared a deep sense of fulfilment. He reflected not only on the work he had accomplished but also on the honour of having had the opportunity to serve the nation, reported PTI.

Justice Chandrachud stepped into the shoes of his illustrious father Y V Chandrachud, who served as the longest CJI between 1978 and 1985, on November 9, 2022 and will be demitting office on November 10, a Sunday. Rich tributes were paid to him by Khanna and bar leaders, including the attorney general, the solicitor general, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Kapil Sibal and others to mark the pivotal moment in India's judicial history, reported PTI.

During his tenure, he emphasised the honour of serving the country, saying that each day spent in the court was an opportunity to learn and grow both legally and personally. Recalling his early days as a law student, he expressed how privileged he felt to serve in the same corridors of the Supreme Court. He acknowledged the weight of the responsibility that came with his position but stressed that it was always about the institution and the cause of justice, not the individual.

Justice Chandrachud praised his colleagues, particularly Justices Pardiwala and Misra, for their camaraderie and the diversity of perspectives they brought to the bench. He also expressed confidence in the future of the court, reassuring the legal community that his successor, Justice Khanna, would lead with dedication and vision.

In his farewell address, CJI Chandrachud extended his heartfelt gratitude to everyone who had been part of his journey, including senior advocates, juniors, officers, and staff. He also offered a humble apology for any unintentional mistakes, seeking forgiveness if he had caused any harm.

Justice Khanna, in his tribute, wished CJI Chandrachud well, acknowledging the immense legacy he leaves behind. He described his predecessor as a figure whose youthfulness and influence were felt not only in India but also internationally. Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Kapil Sibal also lauded CJI Chandrachud, calling him "the extraordinary son of an extraordinary father." He praised his conduct as a judge, highlighting his unwavering commitment to justice and his ability to bring marginalised communities before the court.

Former Attorney General K K Venugopal shared a personal memory, recounting how he had initially advised D Y Chandrachud's father to let his son continue as a lawyer. He expressed gratitude that Justice Chandrachud had chosen judgeship, calling him an invaluable asset to the judiciary.

Born on November 11, 1959, Justice Chandrachud has had an illustrious career. Before his elevation to the Supreme Court, he served as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court and the Bombay High Court. An accomplished academic, he holds a BA in Economics from St Stephen’s College, Delhi University, an LLB from the Campus Law Centre, Delhi University, and an LLM and Doctorate in Juridical Sciences from Harvard Law School.

Justice Chandrachud, whose passion for cricket dates back to his childhood in Delhi, will be remembered not only for his legal acumen but also for his dedication to justice and his humble approach to leadership.