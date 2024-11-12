Chhattisgarh lawyer arrested over death threat to Shah Rukh Khan

Raipur: The Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested a lawyer from Chhattisgarh's capital, Raipur, in connection with a death threat issued to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan last week.

PTI reported that on November 7, the Mumbai police visited Raipur to investigate the case and summoned Faizan Khan for questioning.

The Mumbai police on Tuesday morning informed their Raipur counterparts that they had arrested Faizan Khan from the Pandri police station area in Raipur as a part of their probe into a threat call to the Bollywood superstar.

An officer said the threat call to the actor was made using a phone number registered in Faizan's name. During questioning, the lawyer told the police he had lost his phone and lodged a complaint in this connection at Khamardih police station on November 2. The Mumbai police will produce Faizan in a Raipur court seeking his transit remand.

The threat to Shah Rukh Khan follows a series of threats issued to fellow actor Salman Khan, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.