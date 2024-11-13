Bystander stabs doctor in Tamil Nadu, accused arrested

A senior oncologist of the Kalaignar Centenary Hospital was stabbed nine times by the son of a patient on Wednesday. The assailant, identified as Vignesh, was the bystander for his mother with cancer. He attacked the doctor upon alleged grievances that he prescribed the wrong medications, reported PTI.

"He closed the outpatient room and stabbed the doctor in his neck, behind his ear, chest, forehead, on his back, head and stomach. There was huge blood loss. He is a heart patient and has undergone surgery for his heart ailment," an emergency medicine anesthesiologist told reporters. Although the assailant tried to escape, he was immediately caught by the police.

"The selfless work of our government doctors in providing treatment to patients regardless of the time is immeasurable. The government will take measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future," said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin in a post on X.