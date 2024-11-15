White-category industries exempted from Pollution Control Board clearance

Our Correspondent
Published: November 15, 2024 02:42 PM IST
Representational Image. Photo: DimaBerlin/Shutterstock

New Delhi: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, has exempted white-category industries from obtaining clearance from the State Pollution Control Board (PCB).

A new notification from the ministry says that such industrial units need not obtain either ‘consent to establish’ or ‘consent to operate’ from the PCB. These consents were earlier mandatory. Industries are categorised into white, green, orange and red based on the air and water pollution they create.

The Central Ministry’s list of white-category industries mentions 39 different types of units, including those assembling cycles, air-conditioners and air-coolers; cotton-wool manufacturing factories; tea blending and packing centres; those making chalk from plaster of Paris; diesel pump serving centres; coir-making units; metal cap manufacturing units and assembling centres of medical equipment.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN NEWS