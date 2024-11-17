The situation remains calm but tense in Manipur's Imphal Valley, where an indefinite curfew has been imposed and internet services suspended following violent protests on Sunday. The demonstrations started after the discovery of the bodies of women and children allegedly abducted and killed by militants in Jiribam.

The bodies of the deceased were recovered from the Barak River on Saturday, while three others, including a woman and two children, were found on Friday.

Violent protests

Piles of debris remained on the roads of Imphal following violent protests. The rioters attacked the residences of state ministers and six MLAs. They also ransacked the houses of three legislators, including Chief Minister N Biren Singh's son-in-law and BJP MLA R K Imo and set their properties on fire. People also burned cars and tyres in the Thangmeiband area, just 200 metres away from the assembly building.

At Keishampat Bridge and other parts of Imphal Valley tear gas shells were fired to disperse protesters who were attempting to march towards several buildings, including Raj Bhavan and the secretariat, police said. Afterwards, a curfew was imposed for an indefinite period in Imphal East and West, Bishnupur, Thoubal and Kakching districts of Imphal valley "due to developing law and order situation", officials said.

Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi ordered temporary suspension of internet and mobile data services in the territorial jurisdiction of currently affected districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi and Churachandpur for two days with effect from 5.15 pm on Saturday.