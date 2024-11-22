The Central Government opposed a proposal to create a committee consisting of former judges to monitor the implementation of measures to reduce stubble burning, on Friday. Stubble burning is one of the leading causes of air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

The proposal was put forth by Senior Advocate Aparajita Singh, the amicus curiae appointed by the Supreme Court in the MC Mehta case, reported LiveLaw.

Singh told a bench comprising Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih that there are Supreme Court judges who have dealt with the issues relating to stubble burning and vehicular pollution affecting Delhi's air quality in the past. Therefore, she proposed that a committee consisting of these judges be formed.

"My suggestion is that there are four judges who have vigorously monitored these matters. Make a committee of those judges because they know the issues and they know the problem and let them hear each and every individual, the farmers, the government," Singh stated.

Additional Solicitor General of India, Aishwarya Bhati, opposed the suggestion, saying that the Centre and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) were taking adequate steps.

"We are strongly opposing this. Please do not create any more tiers. There is no judicial application of mind that is required. Your lordships are already monitoring," ASG Bhati said. When the amicus said that she was proposing only a fact-finding committee, ASG Bhati retorted, "We are doing the best of our capacity. We are coming here, answering everything, mending our ways, and we are progressing.

In October 2020, the Supreme Court formed a panel headed by former SC judge Justice Madan B Lokur to tackle the issues relating to stubble burning. However, very soon, the Centre promulgated an Ordinance to constitute the CAQM, and the Court recalled its order.

(With inputs from LiveLaw)