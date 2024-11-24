Two more infants rescued from the Jhansi Medical College Hospital fire died on Saturday, taking the total toll to 17.

On November 15, 39 newborns were rescued from the fire that engulfed the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit. "While 10 babies died on the night of the fire, the remainder succumbed to their illnesses," Dr Narendra Singh Sengar, the medical college's principal, told PTI.

"The cause of death was confirmed after postmortem, and the bodies have been handed over to the family members," Sengar said.

"The birth weight of both infants was 800 grams, and one of them also had a hole in the heart," he added.