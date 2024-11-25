Port Blair: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) seized a vessel near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands carrying 6,000 kg of methamphetamine, reported PTI. Six Myanmarese crew members were arrested in connection with the case. The seized contraband, valued at several crores of rupees in the international market, was packed in approximately 3,000 packets, each weighing 2 kg.

According to a Defence official, the operation began on November 23 when a Coast Guard Dornier aircraft pilot spotted suspicious activity involving a fishing trawler near Barren Island, located about 150 km from Port Blair, during a routine patrol.

"The trawler was warned and instructed to reduce its speed. Meanwhile, the pilot alerted the Andaman and Nicobar Command. Nearby fast-patrol vessels were immediately dispatched to Barren Island and towed the trawler to Port Blair on November 24 for further investigation," the official stated.

"We have arrested six Myanmarese nationals from the fishing trawler, and it is believed that the methamphetamine was destined for India and its neighbouring countries. We have informed the Andaman and Nicobar Police for joint interrogation," the official added.