Mumbai: With the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition achieving a landslide victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections, the question of who will become the next Chief Minister has taken centre stage. The Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, is advocating for his continuation as Chief Minister, while sections of the BJP are rooting for Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take the top position.

The Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, secured 230 out of 288 seats in the state assembly elections, leaving the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi with just 46 seats. The BJP emerged as the dominant force, winning 132 of the 149 seats it contested, while the Shiv Sena won 57. The support of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction, which secured 41 seats, in the election will also play a crucial role in determining who will be the Chief Minister.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Naresh Mhaske argued for Shinde's continuation, citing the “Bihar model” where the BJP allowed JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar to remain Chief Minister despite BJP's larger numbers. "Shinde led the alliance effectively, and his popularity among the masses is unmatched," Mhaske said, referring to surveys favouring Shinde as the most popular leader.

State minister Deepak Kesarkar echoed Mhaske's sentiment, emphasising that Shiv Sena MLAs strongly support Shinde's leadership. "Under Shinde, the Mahayuti performed spectacularly. The alliance leadership should respect that," he said.



BJP leaders, however, have highlighted Fadnavis' role in the alliance's success. BJP MLC Pravin Darekar described Fadnavis as the most capable leader, citing his deep understanding of the state and his ability to maintain alliance unity.

"The people of Maharashtra have given a mandate to Fadnavis, who has proven his administrative skills and understanding of the state," Darekar stated, adding that the BJP's internal meetings would ultimately decide the next Chief Minister.



BJP leader Raosaheb Danve confirmed that the party would soon convene a meeting of its legislators to deliberate on the leadership issue.



While Fadnavis downplayed any internal conflict, stating that Mahayuti leaders would collectively decide on the Chief Minister, speculation continues. BJP state chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule and national joint general secretary Shiv Prakash met with Fadnavis on Sunday, fueling discussions about his potential elevation.

The current state assembly's term ends on Tuesday, adding urgency to the decision-making process.



Fadnavis and Shinde have both assured that the decision will be taken unanimously by Mahayuti leaders, emphasising the alliance’s commitment to Maharashtra’s development.

As the BJP prepares to finalise its strategy, all eyes remain on the central leadership, which will play a pivotal role in determining the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra.