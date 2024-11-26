Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde tendered his resignation to Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday following the assembly election results. The Governor has requested Shinde to continue as caretaker CM until a new government is sworn in. However, suspense lingers over who will lead the state, as the ruling Mahayuti coalition has yet to reach a consensus on its chief ministerial candidate.



Shinde, accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, submitted his resignation at Raj Bhavan. The outgoing Maharashtra assembly's term ends on November 26. Deepak Kesarkar, a minister in Shinde's cabinet, confirmed the resignation and stated that the new government would take charge soon.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, the Shiv Sena faction led by Shinde, and Ajit Pawar's NCP, secured a decisive mandate, winning 230 of 288 seats in the assembly. The BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 57 and the NCP with 41. Despite the victory, coalition leaders are yet to agree on the next chief minister. The BJP is treading cautiously to avoid friction among allies and ensure smooth government formation.

BJP in no hurry to announce CM

According to BJP sources, the party is prioritising the distribution of ministerial portfolios and key posts before announcing the chief minister. "The central leadership is focused on formulating a comprehensive cabinet plan and addressing local rivalries among coalition partners," a senior BJP leader told PTI.

The delay also reflects the BJP's desire to avoid disputes like the one earlier this year when BJP MLA Mahendra Thorave opposed NCP leader Aditi Tatkare's appointment as Raigad district guardian minister due to local tensions.

The BJP plans to send observers to Mumbai to consult MLAs and senior leaders before finalizing its legislative wing leader and cabinet structure. While former CM Devendra Fadnavis remains the frontrunner, Shiv Sena leaders are pushing for Shinde's continuation, and the NCP has yet to clarify its stance.

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal recently stated that Fadnavis was acceptable to their party, bolstering calls within the BJP for his appointment. However, the BJP central leadership is taking a measured approach.

"The focus is on ensuring a unified front within the coalition," a BJP insider explained. "Once the cabinet formula is settled, the CM candidate will be announced."

The decision comes as the central leadership juggles parliamentary responsibilities and state-level discussions, underlining the complexities of managing a multi-party coalition.