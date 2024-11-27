Kannur: Police have intensified the search for a Malayali youth suspected of involvement in the murder of a vlogger found dead in her apartment in Bengaluru. The victim, Maya Gogoi, originally from Assam, was allegedly killed by Aarav, her boyfriend and a native of Kannur. Police searched Aarav’s family home in Thottada, Kannur, and plan to inspect a relative’s house in Vattakulam.



Also Read Assam woman found murdered in Bengaluru service apartment, Malayali suspect on the run

According to the police, efforts are underway to gather more details about the accused. Karnataka Police have sought assistance from their Kerala counterparts for the investigation. Police suspect that Aarav had premeditated the murder. It is believed he rented the apartment with the intent to kill. Investigators also found that Aarav had ordered a nylon rope online, which he used to strangle Maya before stabbing her.

Maya Gogoi; Aarav. Photo: X/@HateDetector

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports indicate that Maya and Aarav checked into the apartment on Saturday. On Sunday, Aarav allegedly stabbed Maya multiple times in the chest, resulting in her death. Police believe he fled the crime scene early Monday morning, after staying with the body in the apartment until then.

Maya used to share videos about fashion, food, and moments from her daily life on YouTube.