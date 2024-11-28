New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Delhi Police have begun a probe into a blast near PVR theatres in the Prashant Vihar area in the nation's capital.

There were no casualties. The blast was heard at 11:48 am. Investigators found white powder in the area. The Delhi Fire Service rushed four fire tenders to the scene.

On October 20, there was a blast near the CRPF School in the same locality. Police then found an explosive device wrapped in a polythene bag and buried in a half to one-foot-deep pit, which was then covered with garbage.