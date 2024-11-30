Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde is upset over the BJP's decision to sideline him after Mahayuti's electoral victory in the state polls by winning 230 out of 288 assembly seats.

According to party sources, Shinde, who travelled to his native Dare village in Satara, is distressed, and the party has demanded the home department during deliberations on government formation, reported PTI. The BJP is asking for the chief minister's post based on its numbers, and it did upset the Shiv Sena, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat on Saturday insisted that the party must get the crucial home department in the new Maharashtra government and claimed attempts were being made to neglect Eknath Shinde.

"The BJP has certainly benefited by making Shinde the face of the Mahayuti government. The BJP or the NCP were not involved (in placating) the Maratha quota agitators. It was Shinde who took it upon himself. He also gave the Maratha reservation, so the support for him increased manifold, "he said. Sanjay Shirsat further pointed out that while welfare schemes have existed in the past, Shinde gave them a new lease of life.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The home department should be with the party (Shiv Sena). The department is (usually) with the deputy chief minister. It would not be right if the chief minister heads the home department," he added.

Caretaker CM Eknath Shinde has said he will "fully support" the BJP leadership's decision to name the next chief minister, and would not be a hurdle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, Devendra Fadnavis holds the home portfolio in the outgoing government.