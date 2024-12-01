The members of the judicial commission visited the Shahi Jama Masjid mosque and other areas in Sambhal on Sunday amid tight security. The officials were panel head and retired Allahabad High Court Devendra Kumar Arora and retired IPS officer Arvind Kumar Jain. The panel's third member, ex-IAS officer Amit Mohan Prasad, was not present during the visit, reported PTI.

The members were accompanied by Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, DIG Muniraj G, Sambhal District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya and Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar.

"Today, the chairperson of the inquiry commission and one other member visited the site. Their primary purpose was to inspect the location. They visited the areas where the disturbance occurred, examined the site and the structure, and spoke to some of the people present there. The team will visit again, and a complete schedule for the team's visit will be announced. They are certain to return." Moradabad Divisional Commissioner told reporters.

"The situation here is gradually returning to normal, and it is being closely monitored. Conditions are stabilising rapidly. As of now, the district magistrate's orders remain in effect until December 10, and after that, there will be no restrictions on anyone. We are in the process of collecting evidence and have so far identified 400 individuals involved," he said.

The Moradabad Divisional Commissioner was referring to the order that prohibits entry of outsiders, including politicians, social organisations, or public representatives, in the violence-hit district till December 10 without permission from competent authority in order to maintain law and order.

Violence erupted in Sambhal on November 24 during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, killing four persons and injuring many others. The Judicial Commission, which was formed via a notification on November 28, has been directed to complete its probe within two months. Any extension of this timeline will require government approval.