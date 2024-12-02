Karnataka: A 26-year-old IPS officer died in a road accident in Hassan here. The deceased, Harsh Bardhan, a 2023-batch IPS officer of the Karnataka cadre and a native of Madhya Pradesh, met with the accident while travelling to assume his first posting, reported PTI.

The incident occurred when the tyre of the police vehicle he was travelling allegedly burst, causing the driver to lose control. The police said the vehicle veered off the road and crashed into a house and a tree.

Bardhan was en route to report for duty as a probationary Assistant Superintendent of Police in Holenarasipur. He sustained severe head injuries and succumbed to them during treatment at the hospital.

The driver, identified as Manjegowda, suffered minor injuries, according to a senior police official. Bardhan had recently completed a four-week training programme at the Karnataka Police Academy in Mysuru. His father is a sub-divisional magistrate.