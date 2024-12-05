Mumbai: After weeks of political deliberation, Devendra Fadnavis is set to be sworn in as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister at 5.30 pm on Thursday at Azad Maidan, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the grand event. Fadnavis will be accompanied by two deputy chief ministers- Ajit Pawar from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Eknath Shinde from Shiv Sena, sources told IANS.

This marks the third tenure for Fadnavis, 54, as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister. The BJP, led by Fadnavis, emerged victorious in the November 20 state elections, securing 132 seats in the 288-member assembly, its best-ever performance in Maharashtra. Alongside allies Shiv Sena and the NCP, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance commands a dominant majority with 230 seats.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, Fadnavis, accompanied by Shinde and Pawar, met Governor CP Radhakrishnan to stake a formal claim to form the government, presenting letters of support from the coalition partners. The Governor subsequently invited Fadnavis to take charge.

Shinde’s role

Eknath Shinde’s role in the new government remained unclear until the last moment. Shiv Sena legislators had urged him to accept the position, citing the party's strategic interests. Bharat Gogavale, a Shiv Sena MLA, stated, "We urged him to be part of the new government. It will benefit both the party and the coalition." However, sources suggest Shinde is hesitant, having served as Chief Minister for nearly two-and-a-half years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Fadnavis had expressed hope for Shinde’s inclusion, emphasising unity among the alliance partners.



“I have personally urged Shinde saheb to join the new government,” Fadnavis said, seated alongside Shinde and Pawar on Wednesday. “The roles of Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are merely technicalities. The three of us will work together for the betterment of the state.”



ADVERTISEMENT

When asked if he would take the oath on Thursday, Shinde responded with a request for patience, saying, “Let’s wait until the evening.” Ajit Pawar, however, interjected with a quip, “We’ll know about Shinde by evening, but as for me, I’ll take the oath—I’m not waiting.”



Shinde, smiling at Pawar’s remark, added with a playful jab, “Dada (Ajit Pawar) has experience taking oaths both in the morning and evening,” prompting laughter from those present.



Shinde, who had been staying in Thane citing health issues, returned to Mumbai earlier this week, easing concerns of discord within the Mahayuti coalition.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis with Shive Sena chief Eknath Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar. Photo: PTI

Security measures

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to draw a large crowd, with arrangements made for 42,000 attendees, including 40,000 BJP supporters and 2,000 VVIPs. Dignitaries such as nine Union ministers, 19 chief ministers and deputy chief ministers, and leaders from various communities are expected to attend.

Mumbai police have deployed over 4,000 personnel, including special units like the State Reserve Police Force and Quick Response Teams, to ensure security during the event. Traffic arrangements have also been made to prevent congestion near Azad Maidan.

