Thiruvananthapuram: Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian on Saturday said that Pope Francis's visit to India is expected to take place only after 2025. The Catholic Church has declared 2025 the 'Jubilee Year' to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, during which the Pope will be occupied with related celebrations and events.

Kurian confirmed that India had officially invited the Pope, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally extending the invitation during the G7 Summit in Italy earlier this year, reported PTI. "The visit will be planned based on the Pope's convenience and as per the Vatican’s decision. We hope it will happen at the earliest after the Jubilee Year," Kurian said.

The minister, who was in the Vatican to attend the ordination of Monsignor George Jacob Koovakad as Cardinal by Pope Francis, added that both PM Modi and the Christian community in India are eagerly awaiting the historic visit.