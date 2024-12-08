New Delhi: All Indian nationals in Syria are safe, officials said on Sunday, hours after Islamist rebels captured power in Damascus, evicting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad from power, reported PTI.

The Indian Embassy continues to remain operational in Damascus and is in touch with all Indian nationals, officials added.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to official data, there are about 90 Indian nationals in Syria, including 14 who are working in various UN organisations.

The Syrian government collapsed early Sunday, as rebels seized control of the capital, Damascus, and Assad reportedly fled the country for an undisclosed location, marking the end of his family's 50-year rule.

ADVERTISEMENT

Syrian rebels announced they gained full control over the key city of Homs early on Sunday after only a day of fighting, leaving President Bashar al-Assad's 24-year rule dangling by a thread as insurgents marched on the capital, Damascus, according to Reuters.

Thousands of Homs residents poured onto the streets after the army withdrew from the central city, dancing and chanting, "Assad is gone, Homs is free" and "Long live Syria and down with Bashar al-Assad".