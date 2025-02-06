Top news updates of the day:

1. India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confirmed that the US followed the standard process for the 104 Indians deported from the country.

2. India will launch the Chandrayaan-4 mission in 2027, alongside the Gaganyaan astronaut mission and Samudrayaan ocean exploration in 2026.

3. US President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports, threatening funding cuts for non-compliant schools.

4. Thousands of protesters in Bangladesh set fire to founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s house after Sheikh Hasina's fiery speech via social media.

5. The Kerala High Court admitted the appeal of Greeshma SS, sentenced to death for poisoning her boyfriend, and suspended her uncle's prison sentence.