New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated that there was no change in the past procedure in the deportation of 104 Indians from the United States on February 5. He also assured that the Indian government is engaging with US authorities to ensure that deportees are not mistreated.



“India committed to a crackdown on illegal migration networks while simultaneously working to ease visa processes for legitimate travellers,” he said. Jaishankar added that all countries have an obligation to take back their nationals if found living illegally abroad, adding that this policy is not exclusive to any single country.

"The standard operating procedure for deportation by aircraft provides for the use of restraints. However, we have been informed that women and children are not restrained," he said.

"Further need of deportees during transit related to food and other necessities, including possible medical emergencies, are attended to. During toilet breaks deportees are temporarily unrestrained if needed. This is applicable to chartered civilian aircraft as well as military aircraft," he said.

He also stated that information provided by the deportees will be assessed, and preventive and exemplary actions will be taken against illegal migration networks facilitating such movements.

Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, permitted the External Affairs Minister to speak on matters of national importance under Rule 251 following a request from the Leader of the Opposition

Jaishankar’s remarks came after a brief disruption in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, where opposition MPs raised concerns over the deportation. The session was adjourned till noon without transacting any business after members from Congress, CPI, TMC, AAP, and CPM submitted notices under Rule 267, seeking to suspend scheduled proceedings to discuss the matter.

The chair rejected their requests, leading to protests from the opposition, who accused the US of deporting the immigrants in a military aircraft under "inhumane conditions" and criticised the government for not facilitating a discussion in Parliament. Deputy Chairman Harivansh, presiding over the session, ordered that opposition remarks be expunged from records before adjourning the House when protests persisted.

The deported individuals arrived in Amritsar on Wednesday aboard a US military aircraft, marking the first such large-scale expulsion under the current US administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration. Among those deported, 33 were from Haryana and Gujarat each, 30 from Punjab, three from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and two from Chandigarh.





