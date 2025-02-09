Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): In a significant offensive against Left Wing Extremism, security forces eliminated 31 Naxalites in an encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Sunday. Two security personnel also lost their lives, while two others sustained injuries, police told PTI.

The gunfight erupted in the morning within the Indravati National Park forest during a joint anti-Naxalite operation by multiple security units, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P confirmed. A large cache of weapons and explosives was seized from the site.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the fallen security personnel, one belonged to the state police's District Reserve Guard and the other to the Special Task Force. The two injured personnel, who are out of danger, are being airlifted for advanced medical care.

Reinforcements have been deployed, and a search operation is ongoing in the area. With this latest encounter, the number of Naxalites killed in Chhattisgarh this year has risen to 81, with 65 of them being neutralised in the Bastar division, which comprises seven districts, including Bijapur.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2023, security forces eliminated 219 Naxalites in separate operations across the state, police records show.