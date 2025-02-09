Case against man for taking selfie infront of elephant at Bandipur forest
Bandipur: Karnataka Forest Department filed a case against a man for taking selfie infront of a wild elephant at Bandipur national park on Sunday.
The case has been registered against Mysuru native Shahul Hameed, Manorama News reported. The elephant charged at Shahul while trying to take the picture.
Last week, a wild elephant attacked cars at the same place, raising the seriousness of the issue.