New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday asserted that the signed copy of the Indian Constitution, which includes 22 miniatures, is the only authentic version and should be the one promulgated in the country. He emphasised that any amendments must be made solely by Parliament and warned against any unauthorised alterations.

"I am categorical—the Constitution signed by its framers, carrying 22 miniatures, is the only authentic version and it can include amendments only by Parliament. Any changes introduced by the judiciary or any other institution are not acceptable to this House," Dhankhar said.

He urged the leader of the House to ensure that only this version is recognised across the country and called for strict action against any violations.

The statement came in response to an issue raised by BJP MP Radha Mohan Das Agrawal during Zero Hour, who pointed out that most copies of the Constitution available today do not feature the 22 original illustrations.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge attempted to intervene but was not allowed to speak further. He accused the BJP of deliberately raising the matter to create controversy and defame B R Ambedkar. Following this, Congress members staged a walkout.

Leader of the House J P Nadda criticised Congress for objecting to the issue, stating that they should have supported the demand for authentic copies of the Constitution. "It is unfortunate that Congress is politicising this. Publishers should ensure that the Constitution is printed in its true spirit," he said.

He added that many published copies of the Constitution lack the original illustrations and assured that the government would take steps to ensure only accurate versions are made available.

Dhankhar reiterated the significance of the missing illustrations, calling it a serious issue. "These 22 miniatures depict India's 5,000-year-old tradition and heritage," he said.

Agarwal had highlighted that the original illustrations included figures such as Ram, Krishna, Buddha, Mahavir, Vikramaditya, Rani Lakshmi Bai, Shivaji, and Mahatma Gandhi, but these have been removed in many copies.

Dhankhar concluded by stressing that any modifications to the Constitution must originate from Parliament and be duly signed by the President, without interference from the judiciary or any other body.