New Delhi: The Central Vigilance Commission has directed the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for a detailed probe into the alleged merger of properties to expand the 6 Flagstaff Road bungalow and the expenditures incurred on its interiors, reported PTI.

The bungalow labelled as "Sheesh Mahal" by the BJP for alleged corruption was occupied by Arvind Kejriwal as the chief minister of Delhi from 2015 till the first week of October last year.

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) took cognisance of BJP leader Vijender Gupta's two earlier complaints and factual reports of the CPWD, based on which it has now directed to conduct detailed probes.

Gupta, a newly elected BJP MLA from Rohini, said in a press conference that his first complaint to the CVC on October 14, 2024, alleged that Kejriwal flouted building regulations to construct a lavish mansion covering 40,000 square yards (8 acres) of land.

Government properties, including plot number 45 and 47 on Rajpur Road (previously housing senior officials and judges in Type-V flats) and two bungalows (8-A and 8-B, Flag Staff Road) were demolished and merged into the new residence, violating ground coverage and floor area ratio norms and lacking proper layout plan approvals, Gupta alleged.

"The CVC registered the complaint on October 16, 2024, and forwarded the matter to the CPWD submitted its factual report on December 5, 2024, confirming the violations. Following this, on February 13, 2025, the CVC directed CPWD to conduct a full-scale investigation into the matter," he said.

In his second complaint lodged with CVC on October 21, 2025, Gupta alleged "extravagant spending" on the renovation and interior decoration of the bungalow on 6, Flag Staff Road. Gupta alleged "shocking misuse" of public funds for "luxury additions" at the Flagstaff Road bungalow that serves as the official residence of Kejriwal as Delhi CM.

"The complaint highlighted astronomical expenses, including Rs 77 lakh on television, Rs 50 lakh on a silk carpet, Rs 42 lakh on brass railings, Rs 20 lakh on a spa, Rs 18 lakh on a hot water generator and Rs 12 lakh on toilet seats," he said.

The CVC sought a factual report on his second report from CPWD that was submitted on December 24, 2024, confirming the allegations of "extravagant and unjustifiable spending", he said.

"After reviewing the factual report, the CVC directed CPWD to conduct a deeper investigation into the misuse of public funds, with suitable action to be taken against those responsible," he added.

Gupta asserted the Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal, should not be under the "illusion" that they would get away from facing the law, as PM Narendra Modi had said that those who have "looted the public money" will have to pay back.