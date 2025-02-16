New Delhi: At least 15 people, including three children, lost their lives, and 10 others sustained injuries in a stampede at New Delhi railway station on Saturday night. The chaos unfolded on platforms 14 and 15 due to severe overcrowding.

Passengers reported that several people fainted from suffocation and were rushed to nearby hospitals. In an official statement, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) said a large crowd had gathered on platform 14 while the Prayagraj Express was stationed there.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officer added that passengers of the Swatantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express, both delayed, were also present on platforms 12, 13, and 14. "As per CMI, every hour 1,500 general tickets were sold by railways, due to which the station got overcrowded and became uncontrollable. There was a stampede at platform no. 14 and near the escalator at platform no. 16," the DCP stated.

The incident took place around 9.55 pm, triggering an immediate response. Rescue teams were dispatched, and four fire tenders were sent to the station to assist in relief operations, said Delhi Fire Services (DFS) Chief Atul Garg.

ADVERTISEMENT

Preliminary findings indicate that overcrowding linked to train services for the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj caused the situation. Northern Railway CPRO Himanshu Upadhyay told PTI that the heavy rush led to passengers pushing each other, causing injuries."They have been taken to hospitals for first aid," he added.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a post on X, assured that the situation was now under control. "Delhi Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have reached the spot, and the injured have been taken to hospitals. Special trains are being run to tackle the sudden rush," he stated.