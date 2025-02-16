Chandigarh: A US military aircraft carrying 112 Indian deportees landed at Amritsar airport at 10:03 pm on Sunday, marking the third such flight amid an ongoing crackdown on illegal immigration under the Donald Trump administration.

According to sources, the deportees include 44 from Haryana, 33 from Gujarat, 31 from Punjab, two from Uttar Pradesh, and one each from Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Some of their families have already reached the airport, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities have arranged transportation for the deportees, who will be allowed to return home after completing immigration, verification, and background checks.