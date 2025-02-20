New Delhi: The Delhi police have deployed over 25,000 security personnel, along with more than 15 paramilitary companies, for the oath-taking ceremony of the new chief minister at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday. Senior party leaders, including chief ministers from BJP-led states, are expected to attend the event, reported PTI.

"We have deployed more than 25,000 police personnel and over 15 companies of paramilitary forces," the officer stated, emphasising that "robust" security measures were in place to maintain order.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further mentioned, "More than 5,000 police and paramilitary force personnel are deployed in and around Ramlila Maidan. Around 2,500 strategic points were identified where heavy deployment has already been made."

First-time MLA Rekha Gupta has been named Delhi's new chief minister, ending 11 days of speculation about the BJP’s choice for the top position following its return to power after 26 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

This also marks the conclusion of the 10-year rule of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP. Gupta (50) was appointed Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly during the BJP legislature party meeting on Wednesday night, as announced by senior BJP leader Ravishankar Prasad.

Following her selection, Gupta met Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and formally staked a claim to form the new government. According to the police, only authorised personnel will be allowed near the event venue, and a detailed traffic management plan has been prepared.

ADVERTISEMENT

To ensure the safety of dignitaries, multiple security layers, including emergency response teams and barricades, will be set up. The ceremony is expected to witness a turnout of around 50,000 people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Cabinet colleagues, and chief ministers from NDA-ruled states.

Security arrangements include the deployment of commandos, quick reaction teams, PCR vans, and SWAT teams at key locations, with snipers positioned on nearby high-rises. Officials added that AI-powered facial recognition CCTV cameras were being used to monitor every corner of the venue.