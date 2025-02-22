Jalna: Five labourers, including a minor, were killed when a tipper truck unloaded sand on their temporary shed at a construction site on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred in the early hours of the day at the site of a bridge project at Pasodi-Chandol in Jafrabad tehsil, an official said.

He said the labourers were sleeping in a makeshift shed at the site when a sand-laden tipper arrived, and the truck driver, unaware of their presence, unloaded the load on the shed, burying them. The shed collapsed under the weight of the sand, and the truck driver fled the scene, PTI reported.

A girl and a woman were rescued from the debris. A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to trace the driver.

The deceased have been identified as Ganesh Dhanwai (60) and his son Bhushan Dhanwai (16), both residents of Golegaon in Sillod tehsil, and Sunil Sapkal (20), a resident of Padmavati in Jafrabad tehsil. The identity of the other two victims was yet to be ascertained.