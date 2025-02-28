Chennai: Tamil media organisation Vikatan is exploring legal options after its website was blocked following the publication of a cartoon criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with former US President Donald Trump. The cartoon, published on February 10, depicted Modi in shackles sitting next to Trump, referencing reports of Indians being handcuffed while facing deportation from the US.



In a statement on X on February 27, Vikatan revealed that its website had been inaccessible since the evening of February 15, allegedly due to action taken by the central government’s Information and Broadcasting Ministry. The organisation stated that it had received no formal notification prior to the blockade.

“You may be aware that the Vikatan website has been blocked since the evening of February 15 for publishing a cartoon. The Information and Broadcasting Ministry of the central government implemented this blockage without providing any formal notification to Vikatan,” the statement read.

Following the website’s restriction, an inquiry was conducted on February 20, during which Vikatan defended the cartoon as an exercise of free speech. However, on the night of February 25, the publication received the final order from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry regarding the matter.

In response, Vikatan is now seeking legal advice to challenge the blockade. “Vikatan is now consulting legal experts to determine appropriate next steps. The publication is pursuing all legal avenues to both defend freedom of expression and restore access to the website,” the organisation said. The incident has sparked concerns over press freedom in India.