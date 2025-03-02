Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati, on Sunday, ousted her nephew Akash Anand from all party posts and said that the party is more supreme than relations. She also said she would not name her successor till she is alive.

In other changes in the BSP leadership announced at a high-level meeting of the party's office-bearers from across the country here, Mayawati appointed her brother Anand Kumar and Ramji Gautam as national coordinators.

Last year, Mayawati sacked Akash Anand only to reinstate him later and appoint him her political successor. Removing Akash from all party posts, Mayawati held his father-in-law Ashok Siddharth, whom she expelled from the BSP last month on charges of factionalism and anti-party activities, responsible, according to a party statement. "Siddharth divided the BSP into two groups across the country and tried to weaken it. He also ruined the political career of Akash Anand", she said.

The meeting was held to strengthen the BSP at all levels, expand its base across all sections of society and address organisational shortcomings, the statement said. During the meeting, Mayawati underlined the need to counter rising inflation, poverty, unemployment and backwardness.

Targeting the Samajwadi Party, Mayawati said the party faced a humiliating defeat in the Milkipur Assembly bypoll even when the BSP did not contest the election and asked whom the SP would blame now for its loss.

"The SP and the BJP are two sides of the same coin. Only the BSP can defeat the BJP and other casteist parties with its Ambedkarwadi policy," she said.