Kolkata: The mother of RG Kar Hospital trainee doctor who was raped and murdered said she and her husband would like to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek justice for their daughter.

Speaking on International Women's Day on Saturday, the bereaved mother also raised questions over the safety and security of women in West Bengal. "I would like to meet the PM and appeal to him to intervene in the matter and look into our appeal for justice for our deceased doctor," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our daughter had dreamt big, and we never thought that she would have to die like this. It's been seven months since she left us, but where is justice? We do not even have the death certificate," she said. "If a woman doctor is unsafe at her workplace, then where is her security?" she questioned.

Reacting to the mother's wish to meet the PM, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul said, "There is a process to seek an appointment with the PM. I am sure that our Prime Minister will give them (the parents) some time and listen to their appeal."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sealdah court in Kolkata, on January 20, sentenced accused Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment till death.

Both the CBI and the state government had filed appeals before the Calcutta High Court seeking capital punishment for Roy. The high court on February 7 refused to admit the state government's appeal challenging the trial court's life term till death sentence awarded to Roy while accepting the similar plea of the central probe agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 31-year-old junior doctor was raped and murdered at the state-run hospital in Kolkata on August 9 2025 triggering national outrage.