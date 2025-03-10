Chennai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), in a joint operation with the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), seized 30 kg of hashish from a boat off the Thoothukudi coast.

Officials stated that the contraband was concealed in packages labelled as Kerala puttu podi and rava from well-known brands. Another organic brand’s packaging was also used to disguise the drugs.

The narcotics, valued at Rs 33 crore, were being smuggled to the Maldives. Authorities arrested nine people aboard the vessel, including Indonesian nationals.