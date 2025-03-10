Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings will reconvene on Monday as the second phase of the budget session begins. The Lok Sabha will see the presentation of various bills and standing committee reports.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce the "Tribhuvan" Sahkari University Bill, 2025, news agency ANI reported. The bill intends to establish the Institute of Rural Management Anand as a university and recognise it as an institution of national importance.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will submit a statement detailing Manipur's estimated receipts and expenditures for the 2025-26 fiscal year. Meanwhile, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will introduce the Bills of Lading Bill, 2024, which seeks to "make provisions for the transfer of rights of suit and all liabilities to the consignee named in a bill of lading and every endorsee of a bill of lading, to whom the property in the goods mentioned in the bill of lading shall pass, upon or by reason of a consignment or an endorsement, and for matters connected therewith or related thereto, be taken into consideration."

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi will present standing committee reports on Home Affairs, including the "251st report on action taken by the government on the recommendations contained in the Two Hundred Forty-Fifth Report of the Committee on 'Prison - Conditions, Infrastructure and Reforms."

In the Rajya Sabha, the agenda includes Amit Shah laying papers related to a proclamation issued by the President on February 13, 2025, under article 356 of the Constitution concerning Manipur, in accordance with clause (3) of the article.

Additionally, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will propose that the Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024, already passed by the Lok Sabha, be taken up for consideration. Sitharaman had earlier presented her eighth consecutive budget on February 1. The budget session is scheduled to conclude on April 4.