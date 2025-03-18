Mumbai: A special court in Mumbai on Monday acquitted gangster Chhota Rajan in the murder of the driver/bodyguard of Iqbal Kaskar, brother of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Special Judge A M Patil, designated under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), acquitted Rajan in the 2011 case.

Rajan, who is presently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail, was produced before the court via video conference. The court informed him that he has been acquitted in the case.

"He (Rajan) be released forthwith, if he is not required in any crime or case," the court said.

On May 17, 2011, two men opened fire on one Arif Abunakar Sayyad in south Mumbai. Sayyad was the driver and bodyguard of Iqbal Hasan Shaikh Ibrahim Shaikh Kaskar, younger brother of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

According to police, the murder was executed at the instance of Rajan, who was booked for murder and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code, MCOCA, and Arms Act.

Though the special court acquitted Rajan, he will continue to remain in jail as he is serving a life sentence for the murder of journalist Jyotirmoy Dey. The gangster is also facing trial in other criminal cases.