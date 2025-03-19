Meerut (UP): In a shocking incident, dismembered body of a missing Merchant Navy employee was recovered from a cement-sealed drum at Indira Nagar here on Wednesday. According to police, the deceased is Saurabh Rajput (29) who was reported missing since March 4.

The police have arrested Rajput’s wife and her lover after the duo confessed to the crime. In their statement to police, they claimed that they stabbed Rajput to death, dismembered his body, and sealed the remains in a drum filled with cement. The body was recovered, and both accused were arrested, said police.

Police launched an investigation after receiving a missing complaint from Rajput's family, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ayush Vikram Singh said. On the basis of suspicion, police detained his wife Muskan (27) and her lover, Sahil (25), he said.

Body chopped and placed in drum

During interrogation, the two confessed to stabbing Saurabh to death on March 4. The two then chopped up his body, placed the remains in a drum, and sealed it with cement, he added. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and a case has been registered based on a complaint from Saurabh's family.

After the murder, Muskan attempted to mislead the victim’s family by sending messages from his phone and allegedly went on a vacation with Sahil to a hill station, said the senior police official.

Police said Saurabh, from Brahmpuri's Indiranagar Phase 2, had a love marriage with Muskan Rastogi from Gauripura in 2016. Their families were reportedly unhappy with their relationship, leading the couple to live separately in a rented house in Indranagar Phase 1 with their three-year-old daughter, police added.